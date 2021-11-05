Tonight’s Pattaya Music Festival heralds city’s reopening

Pattaya’s reopening begins in earnest tonight with the first of four Pattaya Music Festival weekends, expected to bring the most domestic tourists to the city this year.

Three Beach Road stages between Central Road and the Dusit Curve will host music until midnight Friday and Saturday. Beach Road will be closed from 4 p.m. until 1 a.m.







Friday saw Pattaya officials put the finishing touch on planning the massive event as music-promoter crews erected lighting and sound scaffolding, arranged power, and installed cellphone towers and internet equipment.

Pattaya traffic inspector Pol. Lt. Arut Sapanon said 300 officers and volunteers will be on duty to not only keep traffic moving but ensure security for all those attending.

City Councilman Sinchai Wattanasartsathorn said he hopes the event will be successful, but hotel reservations currently are at disappointing levels.

By contrast, hotel bookings for the Pattaya Fireworks Festival Nov. 26-27 are already above 60 percent.







































