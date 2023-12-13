The Royal Cliff Hotels Group Pattaya revisited – A personal journey

PATTAYA, Thailand – After 20 years, I revisited the Royal Cliff Hotels Group, the iconic resort where I used to work as the general manager. It was a special occasion for me, as I live in Bangkok and have holiday properties in Pattaya, so I rarely stay elsewhere when I visit the resort city. However, this time, I wanted to celebrate the achievements and innovations of the resort that I witnessed and contributed to.







I was greeted warmly by the staff and shown to a delightful seaview room in the Royal Cliff Grand Hotel, one of the four hotels that make up the group. The resort, now entering its fifth decade, has an illustrious history of 280 top awards, including 15 TTG Travel Hall of Fame Awards, since being established in 1973. I have had the pleasure of being associated with this Grande Dame for a small part of its history, under the extraordinary leadership of the Vathanakul family, in particular Khun Panga Vathanakul, the Managing Director. Today, the next generation of the family helps hold the reins, with Khun Vitanart ‘Gap’ Vathanakul as the Group’s CEO.

I recalled my privilege and responsibility to be the general manager of this magnificent property, which has grown from a small one-hotel resort into a four-hotel complex with world-class facilities and restaurants set in 64 acres of grounds. I also remembered the proud day when I welcomed former Prime Minister, General Prem Tinsulanonda as the guest of honour during the official opening of PEACH (Pattaya Exhibition and Convention Hall) in 2000, the first hotel in Thailand to build a privately owned fully equipped convention centre, capable of catering to 10,000 people.







I was impressed by the expansion and development of PEACH, which is now four times larger and is heralded as one of Asia’s leading resort convention venues, offering an all-in-one convention solution, recognised as a forerunner in Thailand’s MICE sector. It has over 23,500 sqm of event space and boasts state-of-the-art amenities, impeccable services, and advanced technical support. It is ideal for hosting events ranging from trade shows, international conferences and exhibitions to product launches and banquets.







I also complimented the Royal Cliff Grand Hotel, which was inaugurated at the time of PEACH’s opening and redefined and lifted the bar higher. Designed to cater to the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector in conjunction with PEACH, it provides service at the very highest levels. The Royal Cliff Hotels Group has been a beacon of luxury and hospitality, and stands as a unique destination in a spectacular location, going beyond just providing luxurious accommodations.







I enjoyed the comprehensive and world-class experience that the resort offers, with an impressive array of amenities. With 20 restaurants, bars and bakery, the property caters for all preferences and palates, offering a culinary journey that is simply exceptional.

I was happy to see the Royal Cliff Hotels Group continue to thrive and innovate, and to maintain its reputation as one of the most prestigious and award-winning resorts in Thailand. I hope to visit the resort again in the future and to witness its further achievements and innovations.



























