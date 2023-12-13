Pattaya police bust laughing gas balloon racket in Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police have arrested a man for selling laughing gas balloons to tourists in the notorious Walking Street area, in a crackdown on the illegal trade of psychoactive substances.

The suspect, identified as Prakrit Thamuk, 32, was nabbed on the night of December 11, after undercover officers bought a balloon filled with nitrous oxide from his shop. A search of the premises revealed more than 200 unused and used canisters of nitrous oxide, 250 empty balloons, and cream chargers for inflating the balloons.







Prakrit confessed that he had been selling the balloons for 100 Baht each, and claimed that he was unaware of the legal implications or the health hazards of the substance. He said he had seen other vendors offering the same product in other areas, and decided to cash in on the high demand from tourists.

The arrest came after the Pattaya District Health Office received several complaints from local residents and visitors about the rampant sale of laughing gas balloons in the Walking Street area, which is known for its vibrant nightlife and entertainment venues. The balloons are popular among tourists who seek a cheap and quick high, but they can also cause serious side effects such as nausea, dizziness, headaches, and even brain damage.

The Pattaya District Health Office said that nitrous oxide is classified as a substance with psychoactive effects under the Narcotics Act, and anyone found selling or possessing it without a license can face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to 10,000 Baht. The office also warned the public about the dangers of inhaling nitrous oxide, and urged them to report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

The Pattaya police said that they are determined to enforce the law and curb the illegal trade of laughing gas balloons in the city, while also ensuring a safe and enjoyable environment for tourists. They added that they have inspected the licenses of all the shops in the Walking Street area, and found no violations so far, but they will continue to monitor the situation closely.





























