Thailand updates website for foreigners to register for vaccinations

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health launched its updated version of www.thailandintervac.com for foreigners in Thailand to register for vaccinations, in addition to registration platforms set up by each province on Monday, 7 June, 2021.

The website’s registration for the vaccination appointment will open in phases. The initial phase will prioritize vaccinating vulnerable foreigners (people aged 60 years or more, and those with specific underlying health conditions). However, they are recommended to first attempt to register at the hospital at which they have a medical record.







According to the Foreign Office, the Government Public Relations Department (PRD), Office of the Prime Minister, foreigners are advised to register 2 weeks in advance of the intended vaccination date. The appointment date and vaccination venue can be requested online. No walk-in registration will be available.

The website currently lists preliminary COVID-19 vaccination locations for foreigners in Bangkok and Chon Buri (Pattaya).





Hospitals listed on the website as available now are all located in Bangkok comprising the MedPark Hospital, Vimut Hospital, and Phyathai 2 Hospital.

Other locations listed on the website include the Bangkok Hospital Pattaya in Chon Buri and the Bangrak Vaccination and Health Centre in Bangkok.

As of 6 June, 2021, the website lists two vaccines presently available: Sinovac and AstraZeneca. Both vaccines are approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization (WHO) and are also approved by the Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Other vaccines listed on the website, but have yet to be available, are Johnson & Johnson and Moderna.

To date, vaccination for foreigners has started in some provinces. Phuket started its vaccination drive for foreigners on 3 June, 2021, as the island targets to inoculate about 70% of the population ahead of the scheduled reopening to fully vaccinated foreign visitors on 1 July, 2021.







The Royal Thai Government plans to obtain 100 million doses by the end of this year, which will be sufficient to vaccinate 50 million people with two doses each.

Thailand started nationwide vaccination rollout on 7 June, 2021. And since the early stage of the vaccine rollout in late February 2021, until today (10 June, 2021), Thailand has administered a total of 5,443,743 vaccine doses, including total of 3,966,091 first doses and another 1,477,652 second doses. (TAT)



















