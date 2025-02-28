Thailand exaggerating the appeal of soft power tourism

The Thai premier’s latest push to promote the country by stressing its appealing and attractive features may not be enough to outweigh negative news. According to a report in the South China Morning Post, the scandal of scam call centers requires urgent attention before Thailand’s reputation can be rescued.

Since Covid, Thai authorities in international marketing have stressed soft power initiatives which have included cultural activities and festivities across the board. Even visa initiatives, such as the Destination Thailand Visa, have been promoted as soft power by permitting cookery or Thai boxing training as reasons for long stay.







According to the Chinese report soft power initiatives in Thai marketing are commendable, but the timing now clashes with widespread perceptions that authorities here have not done enough to tackle the growing problem of scam centers in the region. The Bangkok government has tried many measures including cutting off electricity supplies to Myanmar and Cambodian border regions, but the scam controllers have simply moved base to other localities.

There have also been news stories of thousands of kidnapped foreigners forced to work in scam call centers specializing in fake romance projects, drugs trafficking and financial fraud. Such tales may not have dented enthusiasm for Thailand in European countries, but has had a detrimental effect on the Chinese who are now turning to other destinations, especially Japan.

Thai authorities claim they are working hard to eradicate call centers whilst pointing out that soft power promotes the good name of the country whilst creating jobs and expanding economic influence. According to the 2025 Global Soft Power Index, Thailand is now 39th in the ranking order, a huge leap as more and more government marketing initiatives are clothed in soft power clothing.







































