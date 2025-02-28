Still no firm date for the 300 baht tourist tax in Thailand

Tourism minister Sorawong Thienthong has again pushed the compulsory tourist tax on international arrivals into the uncertain future. He said it would start in this year’s high season provided that the scheme is endorsed in the Royal Gazette.

He confirmed that air arrivals would be charged 300 baht (about US$9) per trip. Land and sea visitors would pay the same, but would be entitled to enter several times within the visa-free or 60 days parameter.







Payment is likely to be linked to the Thai Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) which will replace the much-maligned TM6 entry card which has been withdrawn and will be compulsory for all foreigners no matter what their visa status. Apart from Thai nationals, the only exceptions will be work permit holders and (maybe) VIPS.

The tourist tax has been postponed many times in recent years, mostly because of collection issues which now appear to have been resolved. The tax will be used partly to restore and renovate tourist sites and memorials, but also to provide some insurance cover for tourists. In the past, this has turned out to be discretionary compensation to relatives in the case of accidental death rather than a replacement for individuals paying hospital bills. As ever, wait and see.







































