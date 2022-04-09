Thailand could see 1 trillion baht tourist revenue in ’22 – TTB

Thailand could see 37% of its pre-pandemic tourism revenue this year, a bank think tank said.

TTB Analytics said combined domestic and foreign tourism during the first two months of 2022 showed improvement in the numbers of travelers and hotel check-in rates. TTB estimated tourism revenue at 150 million baht.



Aside from continuing coronavirus restrictions, the tourism industry faces pressure from inflation and the dearth of Chinese and Russian visitors, TTB said. However, there are enough positive factors to estimate total tourism revenue for the year at 1 trillion baht, a third of 2019’s total.







Songkran will give tourism a big boost, the bank said as well as relaxed tourist-entry rules. Higher Covid-19 vaccination rates and society’s adjustment to Covid-19 also are pushing tourism in the right direction, TTB said.































