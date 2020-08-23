Thai Navy resumes triathlon series in Sattahip

The Royal Thai Navy resumed series of triathlons that had been suspended during Thailand’s coronavirus lockdown.







Now in its second year, the series of five races continued Aug. 22 with at Marine Corps headquarters on Toey Ngam Beach in Sattahip, 30 kms south of Pattaya.

This year the competition was called Navy Triathlon Season 2 Competition 4 code named “Royal Thai Navy honors the Great Queen forever”

About 300 people participated in the event, which included four different competitions.

Navy “warriors” compete in the “full iron man”, swimming 3.8 kilometers, cycling 180 km. and running 42 km.

The “Olympic Triathlon” bracket covers 1.5 km. swimming, 40 km. cycling and 10 km. running.

The “duathlon” has athletes swim for 5 km., cycle for 40 km. and then run another 10 km.

Finally, the lowest tier is a 0.75-km. swim, 20-km. bike race and 5-km run.

The winner of each race earns cash prizes and the total scores from all five races will crown the winners.

