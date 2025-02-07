Thai-Myanmar border electricity cancellations create chaos

The Thai government’s decision to cut power supplies to border regions to combat Chinese-run scam or call centers has punished the innocent as well as the guilty. Earlier this week, interior minister Anutin Charnvirakul toured the area adjoining Myawaddy, a town bordering the river separating Thailand and Myanmar, and pulled the plug on five locations harboring illegal activities.

But hospitals, businesses and gas stations have also been hit, according the reports reaching CNN, even though they are unconnected with scam operations or illegal casinos or people smuggling. The border checkpoints are still operational, but the drivers of goods vehicles say they are worried about fuel shortages and becoming stuck in no-man’s land. The area of Myawaddy, on the Myanmar side, is largely controlled by the Karen Border Guard Force, a pro-insurgency military group opposed the ruling junta.







Hospital spokespeople say that emergency power lines are providing limited relief as gas stations close, but not enough. Growing numbers of people are gathering at refugee centers on the Thai side of the border. It is not clear that the power black-outs are actually closing all the call centers which are said to have large stocks of diesel to run generators. Night photos appear to show suspected buildings still brightly lit.

The scam centers, which are accused of kidnapping Chinese nationals to service illegal businesses, still have internet connectivity by operating Elon Musk’s Starlink. This is a satellite constellation and wholly owned American company, providing coverage to over 100 countries and aiming to provide global mobile broadband. The constellation consists of thousands of mass-produced small satellites in low Earth orbit which communicate with designated ground transceivers.

































