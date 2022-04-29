Thai Immigration open on Monday May 2

Although Monday May 2 is technically a public holiday – Sunday May 1 is Labour Day – the immigration bureau confirms that it will be open as usual for business. Most or all government offices are expected to be open, but not banks. However, Wednesday May 4 is Coronation Day and all government offices, immigration and banks will be closed.







In recent years, publicity about public holidays and closures has become confused. Public data bases, including some government websites, are not automatically updated and the internet is a harborer of misinformation. Additionally, the government’s regular extensions of public holidays to create extra-long weekends in order to boost domestic tourism during the pandemic, has added to the head scratching.





























