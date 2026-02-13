TasteAtlas reveals Thailand’s top 10 foods for 2026 based on reviews, awards, and local favorites

PATTAYA, Thailand – The website TasteAtlas has recently updated its list of 2026 food rankings for the “Top 100 Thai foods.” The rankings were compiled based on available reviews, awards, local recommendations, media and blog coverage, and consumer reviews.

The ten best Thai foods are as follows:

Roti—A pan-fried flatbread of Indian origin, made with flour, water, eggs, and fat, but mainly associated with Malaysia, and surrounding countries like Indonesia, Brunei, and Thailand; Phanaeng curry—A Thai curry characterized by its thick texture and salty-sweet peanut flavor; Tom kha gai—Thailand’s delicious national dish originating from the central region and influenced by neighboring Laos; Phat kaphrao—A traditional Thai stir-fry combines minced meat or seafood with holy basil and various other ingredients such as shallots, garlic, and chili peppers; Khanom khrok—A bite-sized Thai dessert often referred to as a pancake, pudding, or a cake, made from a batter of rice flour and coconut milk; Khao niao mamuang—A traditional Thai dessert of steamed glutinous rice served with slices of fresh mango and coconut milk; Kai yang—A grilled or barbecued whole, marinated chicken; Pad Thai—Thailand’s national dish, a flavorful stir-fry dish consisting of rice noodles, tofu, dried shrimp, bean sprouts, and eggs; Khao phat—A simple Thai fried rice dish traditionally prepared with jasmine rice; Phat si-io—A street food favorite consisting of wide rice noodles stir-fried with thinly sliced pork, beef, chicken, or seafood.

To explore the full list, visit the "Top 100 Thai Foods" on the TasteAtlas website: https://www.tasteatlas.com/best-rated-dishes-in-thailand. (PRD)




































