Surge in Indian tourists to Pattaya raises concerns over safety and social issues

PATTAYA, Thailand – In recent months, Pattaya has experienced an unexpected surge of Indian tourists, a direct result of Thailand’s new free visa policy targeting visitors from India. While this move was intended to boost tourism, it has sparked an array of concerns among locals and tourists alike. Many of these Indian visitors have descended on Pattaya’s beaches, with a noticeable number seeking out service women for companionship, a practice that has contributed to an increase in both thefts and physical attacks.







The combination of unfamiliarity with local norms and the display of expensive valuables, such as jewelry and high-end electronics, has made many of these tourists prime targets for criminals. Incidents of theft have escalated, with reports of wallets, watches, gold necklaces, phones and even larger items being stolen. Worse still, some tourists have been physically attacked during robbery attempts.

While the free visa policy aimed to boost the economy by attracting more visitors, it has led to tensions and growing dissatisfaction. As one local commented, “You’re welcome, now a recipe for disaster in most places. I will be keeping away as usual…” Another person shared their frustration, saying, “You had me at ‘Russian and Indian tourists.’ I will be taking my well-earned money someplace else.”



Pattaya’s beach areas, once a place for relaxation and enjoyment, now feel increasingly overwhelmed by large groups of tourists, many of whom, as another remark stated, have transformed the streets into chaotic, overcrowded zones. “What could be better than city streets teeming with Indian tourists?” questioned a disgruntled visitor, highlighting the growing sense of discomfort among those who once frequented the area for its laid-back atmosphere.

As Pattaya grapples with this sudden shift, local authorities are under pressure to address the rise in crime and ensure that both tourists and locals feel safe. While the free visa initiative has helped boost visitor numbers, it’s clear that the consequences of such policies require urgent attention.



























