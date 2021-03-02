Super holiday deals boost domestic tourism to Pattaya

The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Pattaya office and Thailand Travel Agents Association invited people to visit Chonburi with a networking night offering special travel discounts.

TAT Pattaya Director Kachondej Apichartrakul hosted a networking dinner at the Amari Pattaya Resort on Feb 25 featuring goods and services from Chonburi tourism businesses to Thai tourists who traditionally travel abroad, offering travel experiences enticing them to stay home.







The event also featured table-stop sales between tour companies and tourism businesses in Chonburi to show readiness of the industry to support Thai tourists.

TAT Gov. Yuthasak Supasorn previously said restarting tourism is vital to the country’s economy, but will take about two years to recover fully.





























