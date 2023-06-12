Spectacular events in June lead up to Pattaya Festival 2023

At a press conference held at Terminal 21 Pattaya Shopping Center held on June 9, Deputy Mayor Thitiphan Petchtrakul announced that preparations for the much-anticipated ‘Pattaya Festival 2023’ set to take place on June 23-24.

Joining forces with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Pattaya Office, the Thai Hotel Association (Eastern Region), the Pattaya Cultural Council, the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), and members of the Pattaya City Council, the festival is expected to garner significant support from both the public and private sectors.







The month-long celebration promises an exciting lineup of activities, with various events scheduled throughout June. The Pattaya Wellness Fest 2023 kicked off the festivities from June 9 to 11, followed by the Pattaya Community Pride 2023 on June 10 at Jomtien Beach. Visitors immersed themselves in the lively atmosphere of the Pattaya Squid Fair at Jomtien Beach on June 10 to 11.

Film enthusiasts will have the opportunity to attend the Pattaya Film Festival at Central Marina Pattaya from June 15 to 19, while beachgoers can enjoy live concerts at the “Pattaya move on the beach” event from June 16 to 19.







On June 17, the “Pattaya unites against drug abuse” campaign will spread its message in Pattaya. The highlight of the festival will be a two-day event on June 23-24 at Pattaya Beach, followed by the Pattaya Beach Games on June 30 to conclude the month-long celebration.

The overarching objective of Pattaya Festival 2023 is to inject revenue into the community and bolster the local tourism economy. Pattaya City aims to attract both domestic and international tourists, enhance its tourism image, and establish itself as a premier tourism destination. The festival will feature captivating parades, delectable seafood stalls, and exhilarating concerts by renowned artists.

This year’s parade is expected to surpass all expectations, as the Central Pattaya shopping center’s Pride Parade will merge with the procession on June 24, commencing at 6 p.m. in front of Terminal 21 Pattaya.







The Pattaya City administration is confident that the ‘Pattaya Festival 2023’ will generate revenues exceeding 250 million baht. They anticipate attracting tens of thousands of tourists from around the world during the festival’s peak weekend.

This grand event has become a highlight of Pride Month celebrations worldwide, with cities and countries, including Thailand, actively participating in organizing Pride Festivals to amplify their global impact.





















