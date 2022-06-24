Sour Pattaya vendor unimpressed by government price controls

A sourly pessimistic Pattaya clothing vendor was left unimpressed by the Cabinet extending cost-of-living and energy subsidies for another three months.

Announcing the resolution on Tuesday, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said that the measures were aimed at helping people and businesses cope with the energy price crisis which was likely to persist.







Among the measures due to expire at the end of June that now will continue another 90 days are a cap on compressed natural gas at 15.59 baht a kilogram and liquefied petroleum gas at 408 baht a 15-kilogram cylinder.

Cooking gas discounts for low-income earners and a 50% subsidy for the portion of the local diesel price that exceeds 35 baht a liter also were extended. Additionally, the marketing margin on diesel will be capped at 1.4 baht a liter.





The clothes vendor, identified only as Jumnien, said such measures don’t really help people because overall inflation is soaring. Thailand may be reopening, but people don’t have much money to spend. Plus, it’s rainy season, which depresses her earnings, she complained.

She said, despite government controls, cooking gas and diesel still are too expensive. She complained that, with more expenses, people buy fewer clothes. She also was skeptical there will be enough foreign tourists to make much of a difference in Pattaya this year.































