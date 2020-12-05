SOS Rice Appeal 2020 for Pattaya children this weekend

The Father Ray Foundation SOS Rice Appeal 2020 will take place on the weekend of the 5th, 6th and 7th of December at supermarkets throughout Pattaya.







The Foundation provides nutritious meals to the children living at the Father Ray Children’s Village. It provides breakfast for all the toddlers attending the Day Care Center as many won’t have food at home. It cooks three meals a day for the students at the Technological College for People with Disabilities, School for the Blind, and the Father Ray School for Children with Special Needs, and it makes sure the food served is the freshest and most nutritious available.

Each year the Foundation cooks 75,000kgs of rice (165,000lbs to our American friends). It also goes through 29,000 liters of cooking oil and 5,000kgs of salt and sugar.

You can also make a cash donation at all 7-11 stores from now until May, and all money raised will be used to buy food.

This year the children and students of Pattaya once again need your help to make sure they have enough to eat.





