Seamus O’Connor and Steve Sturley shine in Mabprachan Golf Society competitions

PATTAYA, Thailand – On a stunning day with blue skies and a cool breeze, Tuesday, December 10 when four groups from the Mabprachan Golf Society teed off at the Plutaluang (South & East Loops) Golf Course, tackling the challenging South and East loops. Despite the excellent course conditions and smooth greens, Plutaluang’s difficulty ensured a tough competition.

Seamus O’Connor stole the show, finishing with a fantastic 41 Stableford points in what was his final game of the year. Runner-up Mike Mallot, fresh back in Pattaya, gave a spirited chase but fell just one point short, finishing with 40 points. Willem Lasonder had a more challenging outing and claimed the dreaded spoon. The near pins were claimed by Bob Edwards, Seamus O’Connor, and Mike Mallot. Results: 1st: Seamus O’Connor (24) – 41 points. 2nd: Mike Mallot (36) – 40 points.







On Thursday, December 12 the competition at Eastern Star Golf Course brought a shift in weather with overcast skies and a pleasant breeze. The course was in good shape, but challenging conditions, particularly on the greens, made putting a formidable task.

The day saw an intense battle between Steve Sturley and Bob Edwards. In the end, a bogey on the final hole handed Steve the victory with 35 Stableford points, narrowly edging out Bob, who finished with 34 points. Maurice Paradis rounded out the day, earning the spoon. Bob Edwards claimed all three near pins for the day, an impressive feat. Results: 1st: Steve Sturley (27) – 35 points. 2nd: Bob Edwards (11) – 34 points.







































