Norwegian Seamen’s Church Pattaya held a special Christmas mass for wards of the Ban Jingjai orphanage.

Deacon Hans Konrad Nyvoll welcomed orphanage Director Piangta Chaumnoi and children to the Dec. 21 event where Christmas carols were the order of the day with the church explaining the stories behind the songs.

The children also received Christmas presents to bring smiles to their faces for the holiday.