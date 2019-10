The anti-drugs message was brought to Pattaya School #8 on Friday, encouraging students to avoid falling into the addiction trap.

Deputy Mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya and Pattaya City Narcotics Control Center Chief Wisitsak Wongworachat brought the message Oct. 4, to prevent narcotics from getting a foothold in their school.

The dangers of drugs were described to the 190 secondary students there through lectures and fun activities.