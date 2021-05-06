Sandy Stuvik donates 3,000 medical masks to Rayong Hospital

Sandy Kraokaew Stuvik, professional Thai racing driver and reigning Thai GT3 Champion who lives in the Rayong province has ordered 3,000 disposable medical face masks from Medimask, specially embossed with “Sandy S.”, to donate to the brave medical teams that are on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic. Sandy would like to be another source of encouragement for the medical teams at the Rayong hospitals. Today, Khun Suda Srilaong, Financial and Accounting of Rayong Hospital was the representative to receive the masks.







Sandy said, “It is an honour to be able to help out in the ways we can, I hope these masks can be of use to the people that risk their lives for our safety. I am hopeful that we as a nation will be able to overcome this pandemic through cooperation and generosity. I would like to specially thank Medimask for their support toward a safer future for all of us. I hope to be back in my racing car soon, but for now, we all have to stay safe today, so that we can live happy lives tomorrow.”























