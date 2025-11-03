Rotarians administer flu vaccinations to underprivileged children in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a heartwarming display of service, the Rotary Club Global Pattaya joined forces with its sister club, Rotary Club Krungthep Mahanakorn Bangkok, to conduct a vaccination campaign for children at the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Centre (ATCC) in Pattaya recently. The event not only provided essential influenza vaccinations but also brightened the day for young residents with small gifts, a gesture that filled the center with warmth and joy.



The influenza vaccine is particularly important in environments where children live and play closely together, helping to protect the community from seasonal illness. A medical team and delegation traveled from Bangkok to Pattaya to support the initiative, showcasing the power of collaboration between both Rotary clubs. President Rosemarie Gamito of Rotary Global Pattaya organized the event with exceptional dedication, while Dr. Rungpailin “Yam” Rattanacheeworn, President of Rotary Krungthep Mahanakorn and a practicing physician, led the medical operations with grace and precision.

Madam Golf, a Rotarian from Bangkok, shared a touching message with the children: “I had no parents, and you have no parents. But with will and determination, you can make it in life.” Her words perfectly captured the spirit of Rotary – service above self and compassion that transcends borders.







Dr. Yam, as she is affectionately known, has spent over 18 years in aesthetic and anti-aging medicine, running her own clinic in Thonglor, Bangkok. “At my clinic, I personally care for each client, emphasizing privacy, safety, and the use of only premium medical products,” she explains.

Her journey began in dermatology at Cardiff University, UK, but she soon found her calling in anti-aging medicine, which she describes as a discipline that “unlocks the potential of life by harmonizing the inner and outer self.” This approach, blending science with humanity, mirrors her philosophy as a physician and humanitarian.



“I’ve always wanted to be a doctor first, not a businessperson,” Dr. Yam shares. “Every treatment I offer is based on real medical need, not commercial strategy. I employ only licensed nurses and personally supervise all procedures—it’s not always the easiest path, but it’s the right one.”

Her clinic, Thomas Clinic, operates on the principle: “Never compromise on quality.” This commitment to authenticity and safety has earned her a loyal clientele who value trust and expertise over trends or price. Even during the pandemic, her clinic remained resilient, demonstrating that integrity and sincerity are the foundations of lasting success.

Dr. Yam’s leadership in Rotary Club Krungthep Mahanakorn reflects the same values. “I founded the club with a clear mission: 100% charitable projects, no politics, no hidden agenda—just genuine service,” she says. Among her proudest initiatives is the Vaccine Mahanakorn Project, which provides free vaccinations to individuals excluded from public healthcare, including undocumented migrants.





“Through Rotary, I can extend my care far beyond my clinic walls,” she says softly. “It’s about serving humanity without personal gain.”

“As women, our greatest strength lies in authenticity,” Dr. Yam reflects. “Don’t let society dictate your worth. Discover what truly fulfills you and build your life around that truth.” She also emphasizes balance, constantly checking in with herself to ensure she is emotionally and physically well—an approach that grounds her in both professional and personal life.

Speaking with Dr. Yam, one is struck not just by her expertise, but by her unwavering dedication to service. Through her medical practice and Rotary leadership, she embodies a rare philosophy: that true beauty begins not in the mirror, but in the courage to care.

The vaccination campaign in Pattaya stands as a vivid example of that philosophy in action—medical expertise, compassion, and community coming together to protect and uplift the lives of children.









































