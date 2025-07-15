Ron Cartey motivates the Pattaya City Expats Club with his Pearls of Wisdom

PATTAYA, Thailand – On July 9, 2025, Ron Cartey delivered an engaging and motivational presentation to the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC). He provided his insights on life, health, and the power of a positive mindset. The presentation, titled “More Pearls of Wisdom,” was loaded with his personal stories, practical advice, and motivational insights drawn from Ron’s life and career.

Ron began his talk by acknowledging the diverse experiences of the audience and emphasizing that his message was not about personal success or wealth, but about sharing lessons learned to inspire others. He highlighted the value of mentoring, both receiving and giving, as a key theme of his message. Ron encouraged the audience to reflect on how their accumulated life experiences could be shared to benefit younger generations and peers alike.







In addition to his personal stories, Ron recounted his journey from a nervous novice to an accomplished public speaker. He highlighted the importance of practice, building confidence, and learning from mistakes. Ron shared humorous incidents to illustrate that even experienced speakers face challenges, and that perseverance is key. He also discussed his work in training others, emphasizing communication and leadership skills as essential for managing people effectively. He also discussed his travels and work in various countries, including South Africa and Malaysia, and the lessons learned from cross-cultural interactions.

Throughout his presentation, Ron encouraged the audience to embrace challenges and new experiences, sharing his own ventures such as children’s dance schools and sports team ownership. He stressed the importance of goal-setting at any age and the value of participation and engagement in life’s activities.



Health was a recurring theme in Ron’s talk, presented as the most valuable asset in life. He discussed the benefits of exercise, proper nutrition, and regular check-ups, sharing personal injury stories and recovery experiences. Ron highlighted group activities like beach tennis and pickleball as ways to maintain fitness and social connection, emphasizing that physical activity is critical to quality of life as one grows older.

Having lived in Thailand for 15 years, Ron shared cultural insights, including language tips, driving hazards, and social quirks. He advised embracing the local culture with humor and positivity rather than complaint, stressing the importance of respect as a guest in another country.



After the presentations, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on upcoming PCEC events and conducted the Open Forum where the audience may ask questions or make comments about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya.

