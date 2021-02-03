Riviera Group brings food to Pattaya’s needy

Sukanya Gale together with employees from property developer Riviera Group rolled two trucks down Beach Road handing out boxed meals, drinking water and face masks to provide relief to Pattaya’s poor and unemployed.

Recipients of the Jan. 28 charity drive were those hardest hit by the coronavirus recession, such as motorbike-taxi drivers, baht-bus operators, street vendors and former office and bar workers.

Riviera said it stands beside the needy and will help as much as it can.

The handout brought smiles to the faces of the people in need.

People in baht buses received water and a meal from the benevolent Riviera team.



Motorbike-taxi drivers, baht-bus operators, street vendors and former office and bar workers were given a free meal to help them through the day.


The Riviera group continues to do what they can to help those who need it most in our society.






