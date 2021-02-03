Riviera Group brings food to Pattaya’s needy

Sukanya Gale, owner and director of the Riviera Group together with her employees rolled two trucks down Beach Road handing out boxed meals, drinking water and face masks to provide relief to Pattaya’s poor and unemployed.







Recipients of the Jan. 28 charity drive were those hardest hit by the coronavirus recession, such as motorbike-taxi drivers, baht-bus operators, street vendors and former office and bar workers.

Riviera said it stands beside the needy and will help as much as it can.

The handout brought smiles to the faces of the people in need.























