Renting a wife is a growing marriage trend in Thailand

“Till death do us part” is becoming outmoded as Thai rental wives offer services which last from one day to years according to the agreed payment plan. Services range from casual companionship to acting as tour guides, offering a significant income for young or youngish women struggling to make ends meet in today’s competitive world.

A new book by Lavert A. Emmanuel, “Thai Taboo: The Rise of Wife Rental in Modern Society” tracks the male loneliness which urbanization can bring. There are growing numbers of clubs and bars in Pattaya and other cities, even restaurants, where Thai or foreign men can find “black pearls” or dusky maidens who are looking for a superior transactional arrangement different from traditional short-time horizontal leisure pursuit.







The informal contracts have fees based on the woman’s looks, age, education and sometimes fluency in English. The book even describes cases where a customer wanted to be met at the airport on arrival and have the company of the black pearl 24/7 on his frequent visits to Thailand. Nothing to do with traditional marriage nuptials. Despite its prevalence in Thailand, the practice operates in a legal grey area, reported Puntid Tantivananghaisal for Asean Now.

However, some critics on social media say that renting a wife is nothing new. They point out that some foreigners on holiday or on business in Thailand have always rented a bar girl to stay with them for the duration, or even visit jointly neighboring countries. These men dislike the prospect of chopping and changing their partner. It is not even necessary to visit a red-light district as there are several apps which encourage deals of this nature. The lady fees range from US$500 to USS$4,000.















































