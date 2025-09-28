Reinventing the resort is music to Pattaya’s ears

PATTAYA, Thailand – The incoming Thai government is keen to promote the diversification of Pattaya’s soft power attractions. Bhunanan Patanasin, former president of the regional business and tourist association, said that hosting large-scale international, electronic music festivals will draw millions of global visitors. He pointed to Tomorrowland, recently voted the world’s top musical festival umbrella in DJ Mag, an industry media outlet.







The three-day event scheduled for December 2026 requires very detailed preparation and will be held at Wisdom Valley, near Pattaya, an attractive and expansive area with easy access to transport hubs. The greater Pattaya area is host to 3,500 hotels. Mr Bhunanan said the event will be officially announced in November 2025 at Shanghai’s Hero Dome during an inaugural musical event in China. The Thai tourist authorities believe that many younger and affluent Chinese, unimpressed by organized tours, are keen to travel abroad independently .



Thailand has ambitions to become the cultural hub of Asia and will hold a Tomorrowland event annually for five years. There are also proposals to establish an Event Academy to enhance the music industry skills of Thais to world class standards. Previous attempts to promote international musical extravaganzas were delayed by the covid pandemic. Prime minister Anutin Charnvirakul is keen to promote Thailand to international audiences in general although the 2026 Tomorrowland event was first agreed by the now-defunct Pheu Thai administration.



Pattaya business leaders say that the city is creating new attractions such as theme hotels, waterparks, sports facilities and many family-friendly venues. However, there are still weaknesses such as no realistic transport facilities in the city beyond baht buses and ride-hailing via online apps. Alternatives such as an overhead rail network or a regular public bus system have not gone beyond the drawing office stage largely because of the sheer expense. One solution, represented by Tomorrowland, is to base more tourist attractions well outside the city limits.



































