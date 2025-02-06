Red flags you are being conned in your visa application

Following warnings from VFS Global about growing numbers of Thais and non-Thais being cheated by unscrupulous visa agents in major cities in Thailand, there are many pointers you are at risk. VFS Global is the world’s largest visa outsourcing and technology services provider formally representing the embassies of many countries. Their responsibilities can be checked at www.vfsglobal.com







The following are the more frequent clues that you are being scammed by agents who will grab your cash and not deliver your visa:

▪ You are offered a “guarantee” that the visa will definitely be issued.

▪ There is reluctance to meet you in the company’s office address.

▪ Not to worry if you lack documentation such as verified bank statements.

▪ The fees are much higher than the information published by the embassy.

▪ No problem if you are late and need a visa urgently.

▪ You are asked to pay cash without a formal written contract.

▪ Your destination country allows you to work as a tourist.

▪ No need to provide details of your work history.

▪ You are given a first name and a phone number to deal with.

▪ No need for a refund policy as the success rate is 100 percent.

































