Prostate Cancer Journey and British Overseas Voter Forum update at the Pattaya City Expats Club

PATTAYA, Thailand – On April 30, 2025, the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) welcomed 2 speakers. Michael Cunich shared his experience with prostate cancer. Eric Jordan gave an update on the activities of the British Overseas Voter Forum.

Michael shared his personal story about prostate cancer, including his journey to ED (erectile dysfunction) and the decision to get a penile implant. He started experiencing symptoms at the age of 62, including frequent nighttime urination, lack of sleep, and a general feeling of being unwell.

After undergoing various tests, Michael was diagnosed with stage two prostate cancer. He opted for robotic surgery to remove his prostate, which led to complications with his sexual health. After unsuccessful attempts with medication and injections, Michael decided to get a penile implant. He described the process and the positive impact it had on his quality of life.







Michael emphasized the importance of regular check-ups and being proactive about one’s health. He also highlighted that ED can be caused by various factors, not just cancer. Michael shared his positive outlook on life post-surgery and encouraged others to seek medical advice and treatment if needed.

Eric began by apologizing for the UK-centric nature of the presentation but mentioned that it touches on democratic practices in other countries as well. He explained that the British Overseas Voters Forum (BOVF) was established at the beginning of last year and is still very promising in accomplishing its goals. Eric recalled that in February last year, the chairman of BOVF gave a presentation, and this current presentation serves as both a recap and an update due to several events that have occurred since then, including a general election in the UK.



He mentioned the following problems facing British expats: (1) More than 40% of British pensioners living overseas have their pensions frozen, meaning they don’t receive cost-of-living allowances; (2) UK banks are arbitrarily closing accounts of customers living overseas due to compliance issues; (3) Income requirements for bringing a foreign spouse to the UK have significantly increased; and (4) British citizens living overseas face high tertiary education fees when applying to UK universities.

Eric highlighted the mission of the BOVF, which is to help British citizens living overseas engage with the UK democratic process, advocate for change to address key issues negatively impacting British citizens living overseas, and introduce better ideas for electoral reform. He emphasized that the BOVF is not aiming to be a trade union to campaign on everything people overseas want but rather to focus on areas of unfairness and engage with UK elected representatives.



Eric also discussed the flaws in the voting mechanism for overseas British citizens, mentioning that the voting options are limited to postal or proxy voting, which is severely flawed. He advocated for overseas constituencies and mentioned that BOVF is teaming up with other organizations to push for the introduction of MPs for overseas UK parliamentary constituencies.

In addition, the morning saw the debut of what is to become a regular feature at the PCEC: interview of members. This is to enable members to get to know each other much better and share the often-fascinating stories of how life led them to Thailand.

For this introductory interview, Club Member Amy Falken introduced Liz Warner. Liz is a new member of the PCEC and upon moving to Thailand, she has been following the club’s activities through its weekly Newsletter and YouTube videos of presentations.

She moved to Thailand after her husband passed away and now lives with her son and his Thai lady. Liz’s said her son chose Thailand as the best place to move to and after joining him, she has found great resources and support in the PCEC.

Amy asked Liz about her career before coming to Thailand. Liz has had a diverse career, starting as a secretary manager and later becoming a flight attendant at the age of 40. She worked for TWA and later became an instructor, teaching emergency procedures for flight attendants.





Liz emphasized that being a flight attendant involves more than just serving beverages and food; it includes handling emergencies and providing various types of support. She shared that flight attendants undergo recurrent training to stay prepared for emergencies. Liz also shared her experiences with bad passenger behavior and how it has changed over the years.

Liz also mentioned that she also worked for charter airlines and in the Las Vegas convention industry and shared some of her involvement in conventions and trade shows; highlighting some memorable events.

After the presentations, MC Ren Lexander updated everyone on some upcoming events. This was followed by the Open Forum where the audience can ask questions or make comments about expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya.








































