Police to blanket Pattaya area to enforce 2 a.m. bar closings

With hopes dead for extending Pattaya’s nightlife hours to 4 a.m., regional police met to ensure all the bars close by 2 a.m.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Surajit Chingnawan, deputy commander for Provincial Police Region 2, met Feb. 15 with the heads of the Pattaya, Nongprue, Najomtien, Huay Yai and Sriracha police stations.







Surajit said inspections of entertainment areas must be done regularly to catch any venue open after legal hours, allowing minors to enter or looking the other way when it comes to drugs and weapons.

Station chiefs also were told to break off crowds of party people congregating after bars closed and run regular checkpoints for drunk drivers, drugs and guns.



























