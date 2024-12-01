Perfect night for fireworks viewing in Pattaya – Clear skies and cool breezes enhance the experience

PATTAYA, Thailand – The weather in Pattaya tonight is mild and comfortable, with a cool breeze coming off the ocean. The temperature is around 24°C to 26°C, making it perfect for an evening out by the beach. The skies are partly cloudy, adding to the serene atmosphere. The gentle waves on Pattaya Beach offer a calming backdrop for anyone enjoying the night.

For those admiring the fireworks (Nov 29-30), the clear skies provide an excellent view of the colorful displays. The sounds of the fireworks blend with the night air, creating a festive and lively ambiance. Whether you’re watching from the beach, a rooftop, or a cozy restaurant by the shore, it’s an unforgettable experience under the stars. The combination of cool weather and the stunning pyrotechnic shows makes Pattaya an ideal place to enjoy fireworks, especially during the high season when the city is alive with vibrant energy. Jazz Festival is here next weekend (Dec 6-7).















































