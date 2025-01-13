Pattaya’s sunbathing – Enjoy the beach while protecting your skin

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya, renowned for its vibrant beach culture, is a popular destination for sunbathing enthusiasts. The city’s beaches, particularly Pattaya Beach, Jomtien Beach, and Naklua Beach, attract both locals and tourists looking to relax and soak up the sun. Sunbathing is a favorite pastime, with the warm tropical climate offering ample opportunities to enjoy the beach and its sun-kissed sands.



However, while Pattaya’s beaches are great for basking in the sun, it is important to be mindful of the limited hours for safe sun exposure. The sun in Thailand, especially from late morning to early afternoon, can be extremely intense, with UV levels peaking between 10 AM and 3 PM. Prolonged exposure during these hours can lead to sunburns and skin damage. As such, it is recommended to limit sunbathing time during peak hours and use proper sun protection, such as sunscreen, hats, and umbrellas, for safety.







To make the most of sunbathing in Pattaya, many visitors choose to start early in the morning or late in the afternoon, when the sun’s rays are less intense. This not only ensures a more comfortable experience but also reduces the risk of harmful UV exposure. As sunbathing continues to be a popular activity, awareness of the time spent in the sun can help tourists enjoy their beach experience while protecting their health.

































