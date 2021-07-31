Pattaya’s Koh Larn Coral Island now Chonburi’s only Covid-free zone

With Chonburi passing 1,000 daily coronavirus cases Sunday, there are few places unaffected by Covid-19. But politicians want Koh Larn to be one of them.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha told governors of Thailand's "dark red" coronavirus maximum control zones he wanted each province to create a "blue village" or coronavirus-free zone that could be an example of how to rid each region of Covid-19.







Tiny Koh Larn, with only 700 families and limited access, currently has no Covid-19 cases and more than 70 percent of its villagers have been vaccinated. So Wuttisak Singhadecho nominated the resort island as Chonburi’s “blue village.”



Doing so will have no impact on the rest of the province, however, which is seeing daily-case records broken every day and fatalities increasing.

Banglamung officials said Koh Larn likely would be the first place in the area reopened to tourists, but no one knows when that will be.






























