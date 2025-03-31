Pattayans celebrate gay marriage

American retiree Bob Pelletier and Thai national “Oh” Dongmart have taken advantage of the new legislation to tie the nuptial knot after more than 20 years together.

They met during Bob’s vacation in 2002 and have lived together ever since Bob’s permanent move to Jomtien two years later.



They both told Pattaya Mail they wanted to confirm officially their long term relationship and to ensure Oh’s financial security. They are planning a US vacation to Bob’s family there.

Oh was originally from Pak Chong, near Korat. Bob served in the US military as an artillery officer and later as a financial consultant to General Motors. He was briefly engaged to an American girl when he was 19 but never married until now.

A celebration was held in Lucky's bar in the Jomtien Complex which is the leading gay bars and international cabaret center in the Pattaya area. You can also play bingo on Wednesday evenings.




































