DDPM confirms Myanmar aftershocks do not affect Thailand; government buildings declared safe

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has confirmed that the aftershocks from Myanmar do not affect Thailand, March 31. The morning’s commotion at government buildings stemmed from public anxiety rather than actual structural damage. Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt reassured that no additional buildings sustained damage beyond what was reported on Friday.

At approximately 12:40 PM today, DDPM Director-General Phasakorn Boonyaluck provided an update on the earthquake situation. He addressed reports from earlier in the morning (around 9:00 AM) regarding evacuations at Building A of the Chaeng Watthana Government Complex.







An initial investigation revealed that officials working on the 9th floor felt the building shake and began evacuating. This led to widespread concern, prompting more people to leave the premises. However, the Meteorological Department and earthquake monitoring agencies confirmed that the aftershocks, measuring 3.7 in magnitude, occurred in Myanmar’s Mandalay region and were too weak to be felt in Bangkok.

Additionally, Chiang Mai’s provincial governor confirmed that no tremors were felt in the northern region. DDPM reassured the public that while aftershocks continue to occur, they are weaker than the main tremor recorded on Friday and pose no threat to Thailand.

Thanarath Asset Development Co., Ltd., which manages Buildings A and B at the government complex, has conducted structural integrity assessments over the weekend. Engineers verified that the buildings remain strong and safe for use.

“This situation appears to be a case of mass panic,” Phasakorn stated. “Agencies such as the Constitutional Court, Ministry of Labor, and Criminal Court reported concerns due to residual fear from Friday’s earthquake, but all buildings have been declared structurally sound.”



Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt also addressed concerns, explaining that about 20 buildings reported shaking or minor cracks, leading to evacuations. However, he emphasized that no additional damage occurred.

“This anxiety is natural following an earthquake,” Chadchart said. “But I must stress that no significant aftershocks have affected Bangkok today. There’s no reason for buildings to have sustained further damage since Friday.”

He urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading misinformation on social media. If structural concerns arise, citizens can request inspections through the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) hotline 1555 or the Traffy Fondue platform.

“All buildings involved in the morning’s evacuations have been cleared for re-entry, including the government complex and Taksin Hospital,” he added. “Unverified rumors about collapsing buildings create unnecessary panic. If an initial report is later found to be incorrect, we ask that corrections be shared just as widely.”

The BMA continues to monitor the situation and reassures the public that there are no immediate threats.































