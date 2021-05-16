Pattaya veterans observe 100 years of Royal British Legion

Pattaya’s noble veterans this past week marked 100 years for the formation of the Royal British Legion. Unfortunately, due to the restrictions in place, our planned meeting and small event had to be postponed.

As Chairman of the Chonburi Branch here in Thailand, myself along with our Standard Bearer Richard Holmes carried out a small wreath-laying at the Home of the Royal British Legion at the Tropical Restaurant on Soi Khao Noi.







Other wreaths were laid around Thailand in Bangkok and Kanchanaburi.

This is a proud milestone for the RBL and all members associated with them. Long may they continue to offer help, support and assistance for those in need for many more years to come.

We will remember them.

























