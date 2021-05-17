Chiang Mai governor insists situation is under control despite high number of infections at prison

The biggest cluster of inmates with COVID-19 is at the Chang Mai Central Prison in the Northern Province where as many as 3,929 inmates had the disease.

Local authorities including Chiang Mai governor Charoenrit Sa-nguansat and Maj Gen Thanatpol Kosaisewi, deputy commander of the Third Army, confirmed the figures while insisting that the situation was under control despite the high number of infections at the prison thanks to systematic and efficient medical services.







Maj Gen Thantpol said that in the worst-case scenario, 2,500 other inmates were at-risk people and could be all infected. However, that had not actually happened because treatment and disease control were making progress due to good preparation, he said. (TNA)























