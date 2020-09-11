Pattaya Travel Mart draws double expected crowd

With Thailand fixated on domestic tourism, the Pattaya Travel Mart 2020 drew twice as many travel buyers as expected.







Thitipat Siranatsrikul, president of Chonburi Attractions Association, which organized the Sept. 4-5 event at The Zign hotel with Chonburi Province and the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Pattaya office, said about 130 tour operators and corporate travel buyers participated. Only 60 were expected.

She said the event was better than in past years for other reasons too, with buyers and sellers focusing only on quality domestic-tour options, instead of being distracted by the myriad of international travel options.

Past events also focused just on commerce, Thitipat said, while this year’s conference offered lots of networking and educational sessions sponsored by the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau.







