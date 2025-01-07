Pattaya Tourism Outlook for 2025 – Focusing on Middle Eastern tourists and expanding U-Tapao Airport as a regional hub

PATTAYA, Thailand – Ms. Morakot Kulladilok, President of the Thai Hotels Association Eastern Chapter, shared her insights on the tourism direction for Pattaya in 2025 on 6 January. She emphasized the city’s focus on attracting tourists from the Middle East, noting their high spending power, and discussed efforts to enhance the convenience of transportation systems and U-Tapao Airport’s role as a regional aviation hub.

In the first quarter of 2025, Ms. Morakot hopes for a steady influx of both Thai and international tourists to Pattaya, with a focus on attracting European tourists fleeing winter, and encouraging Thai tourists to visit during the green season. She believes that family-friendly tourism will play a key role in Pattaya’s image and growth, and the government should support family-centric tourism as well as stimulate the local economy, especially from short-haul markets.



Pattaya’s infrastructure, including road improvements, public services, and year-round tourism activities, has made the city more accessible and welcoming to all demographics. Moving forward, Pattaya aims to attract high-spending Middle Eastern tourists, particularly from Saudi Arabia and Oman, by increasing the availability of halal food and promoting tourist attractions suited to Arab travelers. Efforts to expand tourism from India are also part of the plan.

Ms. Morakot also discussed the ongoing push to transform U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya Airport into a regional hub. Despite low-cost flights, the challenge remains the lack of convenient transport options between the airport and Pattaya.

To address this, tourism and transport authorities will collaborate to improve services and ease travel between the airport and Pattaya. U-Tapao Airport is already expanding its international outreach, with increased roadshows to attract international flights. Once fully operational, this development is expected to significantly boost Pattaya’s tourism and the local economy.







































