Pattaya to open its doors to foreign tourists without quarantine from Oct 1

Thailand’s tourism and sports minister has stood up in parliament to pledge that foreign tourists will not need to quarantine when visiting Thailand from October 1st.

It applies to ten tourism provinces (including Pattaya City, Chonburi) that in the past provided the bulk of revenue from tourists.

The minister was addressing lawmakers as part of the budget debate.







He talked about the ‘Phuket Sandbox’ a trial non-quarantine project for foreign visitors to the southern Thai island.

This will start on July 1st and come after 70% of people on the island are vaccinated by the end of this month, said the minister.

In October comes the opening of the country under similar arrangements in a total of ten provinces. (NNT)





















