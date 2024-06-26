Pattaya to be proposed as F1 racing route

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin recently visited Pattaya to assess potential F1 racing routes. He plans to propose Jomtien Beach in Pattaya as a racing venue; meanwhile, U-Tapao also has the potential for holding this event. F1 officials will travel to Thailand to evaluate these locations this week. The decision is expected to be more definite in the next six weeks. The Prime Minister has stated that the Government is in charge of finding a suitable location, while F1 officials will be the ones who choose the location. They believe that both Pattaya and U-Tapao have the potential to hold this very prestigious event. (PRD)





































