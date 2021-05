Kiss Food Pattaya donates meals to Covid-19 doctors, nurses

The popular Kiss Food & Drink restaurant donated free food and treats to Pattaya’s medical workers battling the latest coronavirus outbreak.

Restaurant executive Somboon Chaiseree led staffers in bringing pizzas, Thai meals, fruit and desserts to doctors and nurses at Banglamung Hospital May 5.







Kiss Food & Drink has four branches across Pattaya, including Naklua Soi 27, Second Road, Soi Siam Country Club and Jomtien Second Road.

While Kiss is closed for dine-in service, takeout orders are still available.