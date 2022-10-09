Pattaya supermarket site finally bulldozed

The former Tops supermarket at the junction of Second and Central Roads is finally under demolition to make way for yet another five-star luxury hotel complex. The shopping center closed in 2015 and has been vacant ever since.

Originally known as PS Plaza, the area at one time housed a popular bowling area, conference center, retail shops and several eateries. The land, located near Beach Road, is one of the few central plots remaining for sale and has hitherto remained empty pending legal process and planning permission.







The buyers have not yet been named but are believed to be a hotel consortium with heavy investment along the eastern seaboard. With massive reconstruction already completed or underway across the city, Pattaya is struggling to find a new upmarket identity less dependent on Sin City traditions without abandoning them wholesale.





























