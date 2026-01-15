Pattaya Squid Fair to transform Jomtien Beach into ‘Fisherman’s Fantasy Village’, Feb 20–21

PATTAYA, Thailand – In 2026, Pattaya will invite visitors to step into an imaginative seaside world as the annual Pattaya Squid Fair returns under the theme “Fisherman’s Fantasy Village.” The event aims to reawaken the spirit of a traditional fishing community through a creative blend of culture, cuisine, music, and coastal entertainment.

More than just a seafood festival, the fair reimagines the sea as a place of storytelling and fantasy, where the heritage of local fishermen is combined with immersive activities and beachside enjoyment. Visitors can explore the transformed venue while enjoying fresh squid and a wide selection of seafood dishes brought together from Chonburi and Pattaya.







The Pattaya Squid Fair 2026 will be held on 20–21 February 2026 at Jomtien Beach, in front of The Now Hotel Jomtien. Activities begin daily from 4:00 p.m., and admission is free.

In addition to food, the event offers live music performances, art workshops led by Koh Larn community enterprises, exhibitions featuring the Fisherman’s Fantasy Village concept and the Sea Turtle Conservation Center, and a sailboat showcase along the shoreline. Visitors can also enjoy interactive competitions, including squid fishing, arm wrestling, tug-of-war challenges, and beach games with prizes.

The festival is designed to offer a complete seaside experience in one location, combining dining, leisure, and cultural activities in a relaxed coastal atmosphere from afternoon through evening.

























































