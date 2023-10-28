Pattaya Sikh temple hosts medical examination for Indian community

PATTAYA, Thailand – A specialized health screening project, focusing on diabetes and high blood pressure, took place at the Siri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara, Sikh temple in South Pattaya on October 27. The initiative, spearheaded by the Pattaya City Department of Public Health and Environment, witnessed active participation from the local Indian community.







Pacharin Chinapat, from the Department of Public Health, Pattaya City, disclosed that the initiative was made possible through collaboration with the Pattaya City Health Insurance Fund and Pattaya City Hospital. The project aimed to provide free diabetes and high blood pressure screenings, targeting residents aged 35 and above in the urban area of Pattaya. The overarching goal was to establish regional healthcare standards.







The health screening, concentrated in South Pattaya, home to a significant population of Thai-Sikh residents, offered a range of services, including blood sugar tests, blood pressure measurements, and basic medical examinations for common illnesses. The data collected will contribute valuable insights into public health specific to each community.











