Pattaya schools hope to reopen June 14, but plan for worst

Pattaya schools plan to reopen June 14, but also plan for online learning just in case they can’t.

Classes had been scheduled for June 1, but the continued severity of Thailand’s coronavirus third wave forced the Education Ministry to push back openings two weeks. The ministry also warned local school districts to organize online learning if in-person classes are too hazardous to resume.







Pattaya education chief Noppasitcha Na Nakorn said the city is working with all public schools to prepare for in-person classes June 14, but telling principals to ready online courses just in case.

Private and other schools can apply to reopen even earlier than June 14, but they need approval from the Chonburi Public Health Commission, he said.

Online learning is a challenge for all students, but more so for younger ones, Noppasitcha said.







Primary school students likely will see a combination of in-person and online classes with parents picking up assignments and returning homework in some cases, he said.

Schools already have contacted parents online to inform them about reopening plans, which will be updated as June 14 approaches. Parental supervision is key to having students attend online classes, he said.

Schools will count students’ hours every day during their online classes. Each subject will be taught according to a class schedule with assignments to do while online.

School officials said parents may need to provide additional instruction for primary students, such as with homework, Noppasitcha added.



















