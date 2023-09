Pattaya, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet presided over the annual Academic Skills and Educational Showcase Competition held at Pattaya City School 2 in Naklua on Aug 7 to 22. The event involved 2,420 participants and 148 judges, promoting academic excellence among Pattaya City students and teachers. Children from 11 Pattaya schools and the Child Development Center showcased their talents, innovation, and skills in music, dance, sports, and creativity.