Pattaya restaurateurs question unfair order forbidding alcohol sales

Pattaya restaurant owners continue to question why Pattaya has been left off the list of provinces allowed to sell alcohol.

Annop Panya, owner of Seat Space Seafood restaurant, echoed the complaints aired continuously and repeatedly since the weekend when the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration designated Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi and Phangnga “blue” tourist zones where alcohol can be sold in restaurants, under local restrictions.

Pattaya may have reopened, but it remains at a disadvantage without booze, Annop said.

































