Pattaya recreational parks reopen offering conditional free entry

Recreational parks in and around Pattaya have opened following the lifting of restrictions by Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) last week.

One of them, the Ramayana Water Park, even offers free entrance to senior citizens, pregnant women, the handicapped and children not taller than 90 cm.







Furthermore, guests who can show certificates to prove that they have received the two Covid-19 vaccinations can also enter and use the recreation facilities free of charge until the end of July.

Operators say that it will take time before business picks up, so they have adjusted their operating hours and employed a limited number of staff until business improves.







Safety measures are in force, such as checking the visitors’ temperatures and strictly prohibiting the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages on the premises.



















