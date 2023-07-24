Pattaya pushes for extension of night entertainment operating hours

Pattaya, Thailand – In a bid to bolster the local economy and enhance Pattaya’s vibrant nightlife, the secretary of the Entertainment Establishments Association of Pattaya City, Damrongkiat Pinijkan, revealed plans to consider extending operating hours for entertainment venues within the city. The proposal, presented on July 21, aims to accommodate the growing demand from both tourists and residents for extended entertainment options. However, stakeholders are keenly aware of the need to minimize potential adverse effects on the local community.







Damrongkiat said, “At present, nothing can be done until a new Prime Minister is chosen by the parliament. Only then can the plan to extend operating hours until 4 a.m. be submitted to the cabinet for approval.”

Meanwhile, the association has engaged in extensive consultations with various stakeholders and government agencies to ensure that any expansion of the designated entertainment area takes place in a manner that does not disrupt the peace and tranquility of the surrounding neighborhoods.







Damrongkiat, who is also a member of the Pattaya City Council, emphasized that any expansion would be approached with careful consideration of appropriateness. The extension would not encompass the entire city but would be limited to areas deemed suitable for extended operating hours, in line with the city’s vision of balanced growth and sustainable development.

The proposal has generated mixed opinions among local residents, voicing their concerns related to potential noise disturbances and impacts on residents’ quality of life. Damrongkiat reassured the public, saying, “Measures to control noise levels and ensure entertainment venues operate harmoniously with residential areas are among the priorities for all stakeholders involved.”























