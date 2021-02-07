Pattaya officials inspect Jomtien Beach beautifications projects

Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad leads a group of officials to Jomtien Beach to plan out future work in the area.

Pattaya’s deputy mayor checked the progress of two Jomtien Beach beautification projects, finding not much has been done on either.

Work has only gradually got under way on the 568-million-baht job to rebuild the first 3.5 kilometers of Jomtien Beach. The project technically began in May and since then, an administrative building has been built at Soi 13.

Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad discusses the progress of two Jomtien Beach beautification projects with officers from Pattaya’s Engineering Office and Sanitary Engineering Office.

Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad estimated 680,000 cubic meters of sand eventually will be needed.

Plans also are in the works for electricity and communications wires over Jomtien Beach Road to be buried.



