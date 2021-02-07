Pattaya officials inspect Jomtien Beach beautifications projects

Pattaya’s deputy mayor checked the progress of two Jomtien Beach beautification projects, finding not much has been done on either.

Work has only gradually got under way on the 568-million-baht job to rebuild the first 3.5 kilometers of Jomtien Beach. The project technically began in May and since then, an administrative building has been built at Soi 13.

Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad estimated 680,000 cubic meters of sand eventually will be needed.

Plans also are in the works for electricity and communications wires over Jomtien Beach Road to be buried.







