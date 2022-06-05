Pattaya nightlife lively on first day, publicans want longer opening hours

Light bulbs were replaced and decorations enhanced as the Pattaya night scene embarks on the road to recapture its former glory. Revelers packed bars and clubs early evening, June 1, to get in as much entertainment and drinking as they possible could before the midnight closing hour.







One publican observed that before the pandemic, the bars and clubs would start to fill up after 10 p.m. but now that the closing time is limited to midnight, imbibers came out earlier to get the most of the time available for carousing and amusement.

Our reporter walked around Walking Street and Tree Town in Soi Buakhao to observe and talk to dram shop operators in the area. He noticed that all of them had big smiles on their faces as their bars and restaurants had many customers eating and drinking and enjoying themselves.

“We are happy again” said one barkeeper. “We have suffered for far too long. From now on we will open our shops every day. Our regular customers will come to us daily and we will also get new customers now that the country is fully open to allow foreign tourists to come to Thailand.”







All business operators said the same thing, “We hope the government will allow us to operate longer hours, at least until 2 a.m. for now. These are the best business hours for bars and pubs. We need the money badly. Plus, holiday makers don’t want to go to bed at midnight. They are just getting warmed up”.





























